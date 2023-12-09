More LDP Faction Execs Suspected of Receiving Undeclared Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Three more executives of the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are suspected of receiving undeclared funds from the proceeds of fundraising parties organized by the faction, informed sources said Saturday.

The three--former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Ryu Shionoya, LDP Policy Research Council chair Koichi Hagiuda and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura--allegedly received about 1 million to several million yen and failed to include the income in political funds statements.

Among other executives of the LDP faction, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, LDP Diet Affairs Committee chair Tsuyoshi Takagi and Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for the LDP in the House of Councillors, are suspected of receiving more than 10 million yen in such funds.

Shionoya is effective head of the faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Matsuno, Takagi, Seko, Hagiuda and Nishimura are called the quintet at the helm of the faction.

Matsuno served as the faction's secretary-general from September 2019 to October 2021, and Nishimura then held the post until August 2022. Takagi is the incumbent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]