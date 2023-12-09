Kishida Vows to Exercise Leadership for Nuke Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to exercise leadership for the abolition of nuclear weapons at a meeting of an international group of experts on Saturday.

"I am determined to continue to demonstrate strong leadership while gaining the wisdom of the group," Kishida told the third meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons.

The meeting, chaired by Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto, was held through Saturday in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings.

At the closing ceremony, Kishida said, "It is very meaningful that (the experts) deepened their understanding of the reality of the atomic bombings and discussed fundamental issues toward nuclear disarmament."

"I would like to think together about a concrete path toward a world free of nuclear weapons, a common ideal of mankind," he continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]