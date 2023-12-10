Why Does Japan Always Get Fossil Award? and Why Not China?

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan is a regular recipient of the Fossil of the Day award from a global network of nongovernmental environmental groups, whereas China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, rarely receives the infamous award.

During the ongoing COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Climate Action Network has picked Japan twice for the fossil award, indicating that the country's efforts to tackle climate change are inadequate.

The main reason for Japan's selection is its continued use of coal-fired power plants, which emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

Instead of abolishing exiting coal-fired power plants, the Japanese government plans to actively use technology to mix fuel with ammonia, which does not produce carbon dioxide when burned.

At a summit-level meeting at COP28 on Dec. 1, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed that Japan will contribute to global decarbonization efforts with this technology. However, CAN criticized Japan for "greenwashing," or pretending to be environmentally friendly.

