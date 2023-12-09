Japan Lets Latest S. Korean Comfort Women Ruling Become Final

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The latest South Korean court ruling ordering the Japanese government to compensate former "comfort women," or prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II, became final on Saturday, as Japan did not appeal the ruling by Friday's deadline.

The Japanese government did not attend court hearings on the lawsuit, citing the principle of sovereign immunity, or the principle that sovereign nations are not subject to the jurisdiction of other countries.

The ruling, issued by the Seoul High Court on Nov. 23, is seen as unlikely to cause friction between Japan and South Korea, as it seems difficult for the plaintiffs to take action to seize the Japanese government's assets.

On Saturday, South Korea's foreign ministry said that the country upholds its 2015 agreement with Japan to finally and irreversibly resolve the comfort women issue and will strive for the two countries to continue future-oriented cooperation.

