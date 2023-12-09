2 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Saturday.

A Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel urged the two Haijing ships to leave the waters after they tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

It was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters off the islands since Nov. 28 and the 33rd this year.

The two Chinese ships crossed into Japanese waters around 10:50 to 10:55 a.m., including from a point south-southeast of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

