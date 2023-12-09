Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Cooperate to Cut Off Funds to N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Senior security officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to work together to prevent illegal cyber activities that fund North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

In their meeting in Seoul, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong also confirmed cooperation to deal with other issues involving North Korea, which is deepening its ties with Russia.

According to the South Korean presidential office, a working group set up by the diplomatic authorities of Japan, the United States and South Korea will lead efforts against North Korea's cybercrimes, such as stealing cryptocurrencies, and its acquisition of foreign currency through the dispatch of information technology workers.

At a news conference after the meeting, Sullivan called these steps a new initiative.

Akiba, Sullivan and Cho also agreed to promote security cooperation, including the immediate sharing of information on North Korea's ballistic missile launches, based on the outcomes of a trilateral summit meeting of their countries in August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]