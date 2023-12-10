Japan to Calculate "Blue Carbon" Amount for Emissions Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to calculate the amount of "blue carbon," or carbon dioxide absorbed by seaweed and sea grass, as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan was revealed by Japanese Environment Minister Shintaro Ito at a ministerial meeting in Dubai on Saturday at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28.

Japan aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46 pct in fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2013 level and reduce them to virtually zero by 2050. To meet the goal, the country eyes a system to count carbon absorption by trees, seaweed and others as a reduction in emissions.

Japan will include the amount of blue carbon in its report on greenhouse gas emissions and absorption for fiscal 2022 to the United Nations. This will be the first such step in the world.

Japan and other major countries are obliged to submit such a report by April each year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]