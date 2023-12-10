Ohtani Agrees to Record 700-M.-Dollar Contract with Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a 10-year, 700-million-dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his agent announced Saturday.

According to U.S. media reports, the total value of the contract is the highest in the history of professional sports, surpassing the 674-million-dollar contract signed by Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi with Spain's FC Barcelona.

"I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team," Ohtani, 29, said in an Instagram post.

The Dodgers are a prestigious baseball team with a history dating back to the 19th century. In the past, many Japanese players, including Hideo Nomo, have played for the team.

In the 2023 season, the Dodgers won the National League West title for the second consecutive season, but lost in the NL Division Series in the playoffs.

