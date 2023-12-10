Osaka Expo Operating Cost Estimate Seen Topping 100 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition plans to raise its estimate for the cost of operating the event in the western Japan city of Osaka from 80.9 billion yen to over 100 billion yen to reflect rising prices, informed sources said Sunday.

The association's executives will discuss the matter at a meeting on Thursday, according to the sources.

The association has already decided to raise the estimated cost of building the Expo venue to as much as 235 billion yen. The construction costs will be shared equally by three parties--the Japanese government, the governments of Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, and the business community.

Meanwhile, the operating costs will be covered including by admission ticket sales and sales at restaurants in the venue. Lower-than-anticipated ticket sales could result in a deficit.

In addition, the Japanese government plans to spend 19.9 billion yen on security measures, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

