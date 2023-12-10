G-7 to Step Up Cooperation against Organized Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Interior and security ministers from the Group of Seven major countries agreed Sunday to step up cooperation in the fight against cross-border organized fraud.

The agreement was reached at their meeting in the eastern Japan city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, which ended on the day.

In a speech at the meeting, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock pointed out that there are bases in Asia and West Africa from which fraudulent phone calls are made.

The G-7 ministers agreed that their countries should strengthen support for developing countries with such fraud bases to improve their policing capabilities.

They confirmed that the G-7 will work together to combat organized fraud, including through a global fraud summit to be held in Britain in March next year.

