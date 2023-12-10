Kishida Mulls Removing 2 More LDP Faction Execs from Govt, Party Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering removing two more key members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction from government and party posts amid a high-profile political funds scandal, informed sources said Sunday.

The two are LDP Diet Affairs Committee chair Tsuyoshi Takagi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Kishida, president of the LDP, has reportedly already decided to sack Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno over the scandal.

The prime minister could make the personnel changes as early as at the end of the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet on Wednesday, the sources said.

There is also a proposal to dismiss all 15 senior administration officials belonging to the scandal-hit faction.

