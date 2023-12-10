Some Suspected of Receiving Tens of Millions of Yen in LDP Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Some members of the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are suspected of receiving as much as tens of millions of yen in unreported funds from the proceeds of fundraising parties organized by the faction, informed sources said Sunday.

The faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, may have created slush funds through such money flows, which the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad is investigating.

The suspected slush funds within the faction may total hundreds of millions of yen in the five years through 2022.

Among the faction's senior members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Ryu Shionoya, LDP Diet Affairs Committee chair Tsuyoshi Takagi, Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for the LDP in the House of Councillors, LDP Policy Research Council chair Koichi Hagiuda and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura are each suspected of receiving about 1 million to over 10 million yen over the five years.

Under Japan's political funds control law, failure to report funds and making false statements are punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]