Positive Effects of Cannabis Drawing Attention in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--While cannabis usually conveys a negative image related to health damage and crime in Japan, its positive effects are recently drawing attention in the country.

The revised cannabis control law was enacted in early December, allowing the use of medicines containing substances derived from cannabis.

People with intractable epilepsy, for which existing drugs are not very effective, are eagerly waiting to be administered Epidiolex, a drug developed by a British company.

Epidiolex's main ingredient is cannabidiol (CBD), a substance extracted from cannabis plants. The drug has already been approved in the United States as a treatment for intractable epilepsy.

While clinical trials for Epidiolex are ongoing in Japan, the drug could not be used before the enactment of the revised cannabis control law. If the drug is approved by the health minister and put on the market, it would give a ray of hope to the some 20,000 intractable epilepsy patients in Japan.

