KDDI's Call, Data Services Disrupted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. said Monday that its mobile phone voice call and data communications services were disrupted mainly in western Japan for nearly three hours Monday morning.

The disruption, caused by a communications equipment failure, started at 7:18 a.m. and was resolved at 10:11 a.m.

The affected operations included the KDDI group's "au," "UQ Mobile" and "povo" mobile services, as well as the mobile services of KDDI network users such as Rakuten Mobile Inc. and some low-cost smartphone companies.

In addition to their voice call, data communications and short messaging services, KDDI's fixed-line telephone services were affected. As a result, it became difficult to use the data communications services also in other parts of the country.

In a statement, KDDI apologized for causing inconvenience to customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]