Kishida Suggests Appropriate Actions over LDP Funds Scandal

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he plans to "consider appropriate responses in a timely manner" over a high-profile political fund scandal at his ruling Liberal Democratic Party so as not to cause delays in national administration.

"I take seriously the fact that doubts are spreading among the public, and have a sense of crisis," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Kishida is considering removing two more key members of the LDP's largest faction from government and party posts for allegedly receiving slush funds from revenues from fundraising parties organized by the faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sources said.

The two are LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Kishida is believed to have already decided to remove Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who also belongs to the Abe faction, from the key post.

