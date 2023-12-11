More LDP Members Emerge as Suspected Slush Fund Recipients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--More lawmakers of the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have emerged as suspected recipients of large amounts of unreported funds from the proceeds of fundraising parties organized by the faction.

In the unfolding political fund scandal involving the faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yasutada Ono, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, is believed to have received about 50 million yen.

Yoshitaka Ikeda, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and another Lower House lawmaker Yaichi Tanigawa each got over 40 million yen.

Upper House lawmaker Seiko Hashimoto, former minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, also allegedly received over 10 million yen.

According to informed sources, the LDP faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets depending on the number of times its member lawmakers were elected and their positions. The faction kicked back revenues from tickets sold beyond their quotas. The excess funds were turned into slush funds, without being recorded in political funds reports of the faction or member lawmakers' political organizations.

