Premium Add-Ons Eyed from FY 2026 for Japan Child Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency proposed Monday that an envisaged financial support system for measures to tackle the country's sluggish birthrate be funded with extra fees to be added to public medical insurance premiums from fiscal 2026.

Under the plan, presented at a meeting of an expert panel on the day, the agency will gradually expand the financial support system, hoping to launch it on a full scale in fiscal 2028.

Planning to collect the add-on fees widely from the general public, the agency expects that the extra costs will eventually come to hundreds of yen a month per person on average. It aims to submit a related bill to next year's regular parliamentary session to be convened in January.

At the panel meeting, Ayuko Kato, minister for policies related to children, asked all generations to support children and households raising children through the envisaged system. She vowed to work on making it a system that can gain the understanding of everyone shouldering the add-on costs.

Under a draft of its strategy for children's future, the government sets the three years until fiscal 2026 as a period in which measures to shore up the low birthrate will be implemented intensively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]