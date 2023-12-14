Japanese Camera Makers Targeting Gen-Z Smartphone Users

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese camera makers are trying to attract members of Generation Z, or mainly those in their teens and in their 20s, who are used to smartphone cameras, by touting the uniqueness of their products, such as their small size or video filming function.

Older compact digital cameras are also making a comeback, with demand surging within the second-hand market.

In October, Fujifilm Corp. added the Instax Pal to its Instax instant camera lineup known as "Cheki" in Japan.

Small enough to fit into the palm of a user's hand, the Instax Pal does not include a built-in printing feature. To print pictures taken with the new camera, people will need to use a photo printer sold separately.

"We are increasing production thanks to strong sales," said Teiichi Goto, president and CEO of Fujifilm's parent, Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

