Japan's Matsuno Faces No-Confidence Motion

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno to the House of Representatives on Monday over an unfolding political fund scandal at his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The CDP's move came as Matsuno has declined to explain about allegations that he received slush funds from revenues from fundraising parties organized by the LDP's largest faction.

"As long as Matsuno remains in office, the national interest will be damaged day by day," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters.

At a press conference, Matsuno reiterated that he wanted to fulfill his duties.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party plan to support the no-confidence motion. Both Nippon Ishin and the DPFP voted in support of the government's supplementary budget plan last month.

