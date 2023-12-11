Japan Unlikely to Hike Taxes for Defense Boost in '25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--It is difficult to decide by year-end the timing of tax hikes for the planned defense spending boost, in order to raise the taxes from 2025, a Japanese ruling party tax head said Monday.

"We have no choice but to decide (the timing) next year and secure more than 1 trillion yen in 2026 and 2027," to help cover the higher defense expenditures, Yoichi Miyazawa, who chairs the Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on the Tax System, told reporters after an informal commission meeting.

"In the current political situation, it is difficult to decide it this year," he also said. "If we don't decide this year, it would be difficult to start raising the taxes in 2025."

The decision will be delayed into 2024 amid an unfolding fundraising scandal involving many LDP factions and senior lawmakers.

Miyazawa met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday. They are believed to have discussed key issues on fiscal 2024 tax system reform, including the tax hikes to fund the higher defense spending.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]