Japan, UAE Confirm Cooperation toward Improving Situation in Gaza

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan and the United Arab Emirates confirmed close cooperation between their countries toward improving the humanitarian conditions in the war-torn Gaza Strip and calming down the situation there.

Holding phone talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday evening, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he is strongly concerned about the resumption of the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas and that Japan will continue to provide assistance to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Mohamed explained the UAE's diplomatic efforts toward easing the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The two leaders also exchanged opinions on the supply of crude oil. The Japanese prime minister expressed his appreciation for the long years of stable supply of crude oil from the UAE to Japan and his hopes for the UAE to continue to play a leading role in the stabilization of the global crude oil market, including through increase in production.

During his recent visit to the UAE, Kishida tried to set a meeting with Mohamed but the talks were not realized due to scheduling problems.

