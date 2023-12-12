3 Ex-GSDF Members Found Guilty of Indecent Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force were found guilty at Fukushima District Court on Tuesday of indecent assault against former colleague Rina Gonoi, 24.

Presiding Judge Takaaki Miura sentenced each of the three--Shutaro Shibuya, 31, Akito Sekine, 29, and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29--to two years in prison, suspended for four years. The assault was a "despicable and vicious crime that ignored the personality of the victim," Miura said.

While Gonoi had claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the three, they had denied the charges, arguing that there was no sexual intent in their actions. Gonoi was working at a GSDF camp in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, when she was assaulted.

According to the ruling, the three pushed Gonoi onto a bed and pressed the lower part of their bodies against her while dining with other members in a building at a GSDF training area in Hokkaido on the night of Aug. 3, 2021.

In the ruling, Miura said that Gonoi's statement that the three pushed the lower part of their bodies against her over her clothing and imitated sexual activities was concrete and realistic. The judge also cited testimonies of witnesses to back her.

