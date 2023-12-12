3 Ex-GSDF Members Found Guilty over Indecent Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who had been accused of alleged indecent assault against former colleague Rina Gonoi, 24, were found guilty at Fukushima District Court on Tuesday.

Presiding Judge Takaaki Miura sentenced each of the three to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

While Gonoi had claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the former colleagues, the three--Shutaro Shibuya, 31, Akito Sekine, 29, and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29--had denied the charges, arguing that there was no sexual intent in their actions.

According to the indictment, the former GSDF members allegedly pushed Gonoi onto a bed and pressed the lower part of their bodies against her, among other acts, while dining with other members in a building at a GSDF training area in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on the night of Aug. 3, 2021.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]