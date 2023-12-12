New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The state of New York on Monday announced a plan to create a new semiconductor research laboratory at an industry-government-academia facility in Albany by investing 10 billion dollars jointly with U.S. tech giant IBM Corp., major Japanese chipmaking gear maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. and others.

The move is aimed at strengthening the development of next-generation chips indispensable for artificial intelligence and other technologies amid the deepening conflict between the United States and China over cutting-edge technologies.

Under the plan, major Dutch chipmaking equipment maker ASML Holding NV will provide state-of-the-art equipment to the new lab, which will have a total area of 4,600 square meters and will work with IBM, Tokyo Electron, U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. and U.S. chipmaking gear maker Applied Materials Inc. on enhancing its chip development capabilities.

"We're launching a new 10-billion-dollar partnership with leaders from the semiconductor industry and taking one more step forward to make sure New York is the semiconductor capital of the world," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference.

The state will contribute 1 billion dollars to the project, while the rest will be shouldered by the companies.

