Abe Faction's Slush Funds May Reach 500 M. Yen

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Suspected slush funds at the Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction once headed by the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may reach some 500 million yen over the five years through 2022, sources said Tuesday.

Most of the 99 faction member lawmakers are suspected of receiving the slush funds the faction created from revenues from fundraising parties. It is likely that the money was not reported in political funds statements, the sources said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, chiefly investigating the faction's failure to report the funds, is trying to build a case against the group on suspicion of violating the political funds control law, believing that the scheme is systematic given that the total amount of kickbacks was large.

According to the sources, the Abe faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets depending on the number of times its member lawmakers were elected and their positions, distributing the excess revenues to the lawmakers.

The excesses were not reported in political funds statements as expenses of the faction or incomes of the lawmakers who received, the sources said.

