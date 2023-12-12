Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Up in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Volume sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan in November are estimated to have grown 1 pct from a year earlier, up for the second month in a row, according to data released by four major makers on Tuesday.

Of the total, beer sales rose 15 pct, following a tax cut in October. Sales of "happoshu" quasi-beer products jumped 24 pct, while those of third-segment beer-like beverages slid 25 pct, reflecting a tax hike in the same month.

Among the four makers, beer and quasi-beer sales by volume increased 11 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd., were flat at Suntory Spirits Ltd., and decreased 2 pct at Kirin Brewery Co. Asahi Breweries Ltd.'s sales grew 3 pct by value.

