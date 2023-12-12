Fusa Tatsumi, Oldest Person in Japan, Dies at 116

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Fusa Tatsumi, the oldest person in Japan, died at the age of 116 on Tuesday, according to her family.

Tatsumi from Kashiwara in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka died of old age at a hospital in the prefecture.

"I think she did great to this date," Tatsumi's eldest son, Kanji, 76, said.

Tatsumi, born in April 1907, became the oldest person in the country after the death of a 119-year-old woman in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka in April 2022, according to the health ministry.

