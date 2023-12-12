"Zei," or Tax, Picked as Kanji of 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--"Zei," meaning tax, was chosen as the kanji character of the year in Japan on Tuesday.

Tax hikes for a defense spending boost were actively discussed throughout the year. In addition, the government implemented the consumption tax invoice system, tightened rules on "furusato nozei" hometown tax donations, reformed the liquor tax system and announced a plan to introduce fixed-amount cuts on individual income and residential taxes as a stimulus measure.

The kanji character was written with a calligraphy brush in an event held the same day at Kiyomizu-dera in Kyoto by Seihan Mori, chief priest of the famous Buddhist temple.

It is the 29th kanji of the year chosen by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation's nationwide vote, garnering 5,976 of 147,878 votes. Zei became the top pick for the second time.

"I sense that Japan is in very tough situations," Mori said. "I moved the brush while feeling that Japanese people are watching taxes."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]