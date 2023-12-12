Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Found Guilty over Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a former senior official of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee to two years in prison, suspended for four years, over bid-rigging linked to the 2021 Games.

Presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga handed down the sentence to Yasuo Mori, 56, for violating the antimonopoly law, noting that "it was a large bid-rigging scheme, with contracts won by companies totaling some 43.7 billion yen."

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of two years in prison.

It is the first ruling among the cases against seven people, including Mori, and six companies, including advertising agencies Dentsu Group Inc. and Hakuhodo Inc., indicted over the alleged bid-rigging. Ad agency ADK Marketing Solutions Inc. avoided charges after voluntarily reporting the bid-rigging under a leniency scheme.

Yasunaga said that Mori "impeded fair and free competition to a significant extent" as most of the Games venue-related contracts put up for competitive tenders were bid on and won by companies predetermined by Mori and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]