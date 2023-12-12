Japan Govt Spokesman Matsuno Survives No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday voted down a no-confidence motion against Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government's top spokesman.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted the motion Monday, blaming Matsuno for failing to give explanations about allegations that he and other members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction received slush funds from revenues from fundraising parties organized by the faction.

At Tuesday's plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the LDP and Komeito opposed the motion, while the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and Reiwa Shinsengumi voted in favor.

The CDP is considering whether to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]