Japan to Issue New Bank Notes from July 3

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Finance Ministry and the Bank of Japan said Tuesday that they have decided to begin issuing new bank notes July 3, 2024.

The Asian nation’s bills will go through a revamp for the first time since 2004, with the 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen notes to be renewed.

The ministry is in charge of laying down the formats for the new bank notes, while the central bank is tasked with issuing them.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki had announced that the country would start issuing the new notes as early as the first half of July next year.

The new 10,000-yen note will feature Eiichi Shibusawa, who created the foundations of Japan’s capitalism.

