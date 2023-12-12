Kishida Unlikely to Sweep Abe Faction Members out of Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is unlikely to remove all political appointees from the ruling party faction at the center of a high-profile political funds scandal, government and ruling party officials said Tuesday.

The 15 political appointees from the faction include four ministers--Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, internal affairs minister Junji Suzuki and agriculture minister Ichiro Miyashita. The other 11 are five state ministers and six parliamentary vice ministers.

While Kishida intends to replace the ministers and the state ministers, the parliamentary vice ministers will keep their posts if their involvement in the scandal is weak, according to the government and ruling party officials.

In a related move, Koichi Hagiuda, a senior member of the faction, is expected to step down as chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council.

Kishida, who is also LDP president, is expected to make the personnel changes as early as Thursday. There is "no change to my idea to act at an appropriate time," Kishida told reports Tuesday. He is likely to hold a press conference Wednesday evening.

