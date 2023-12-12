Japan Top Court Orders Full Return of City Assembly Member's Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a convicted former Osaka city assembly member to return all the compensation he received while in office.

The top court's Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Michiharu Hayashi, ordered Tadayuki Fuwa, 58, to return about 14 million yen, as demanded by the city.

The top court overturned lower court rulings that ordered Fuwa to return only part of the compensation.

It is the first ruling by the Supreme Court on the issue of compensation paid to invalidated assembly members.

"(Assembly members whose elections are invalidated) harm the fairness and propriety of elections, which is the foundation of democracy, so their activities as assembly members have no value," the petty bench said.

