Infroneer to Buy Japan Wind Development

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese construction and engineering group Infroneer Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will acquire Japan Wind Development Co., a wind power company at the center of a bribery scandal, for 203.1 billion yen.

The parent of general contractor Maeda Corp. plans to buy shares in Japan Wind Development from U.S. investment fund Bain Capital in late January next year, hoping to take advantage of expected growth in the wind power market.

The founder and former president of Japan Wind Development has been indicted without arrest on charges of bribing House of Representatives lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, indicted for receiving the bribes. Later, the government gave administrative guidance, urging the company to examine its legal compliance system.

Infroneer President and CEO Kazunari Kibe told a press conference that the company has confirmed that the bribery decision was not systematic. Enhancing governance will make it possible for Japan Wind Development to build a system to prevent any repeat of the scandal, Kibe said.

Established in 1999, Japan Wind Development develops, builds, operates and maintains wind power plants. In 2015, the company went private through a tender offer mainly by Bain Capital.

