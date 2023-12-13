Fujitsu to Sell Shinko Electric to JIC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. said Tuesday that it will sell Shinko Electric Industries Co., a chip packaging unit, to a consortium led by government-backed Japan Investment Corp. in a deal estimated at about 685 billion yen.

Teaming up with Dai Nippon Printing Co. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., JIC aims to acquire all shares in Shinko Electric and take the company private.

Shinko Electric, based in the central Japan city of Nagano, logged consolidated sales of 286.3 billion yen in the year through March 2023. Fujitsu owns 50 pct of the company.

JIC will launch a tender offer as early as late August next year for Shinko Electric shares that are not held by Fujitsu for 5,920 yen per share. Later, Shinko Electric will acquire the Fujitsu-held shares in a deal to be financed by JIC.

The sale of Shinko Electric is part of an effort by Fujitsu to sell noncore operations to focus on services that help customers solve problems.

