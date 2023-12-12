15,907 Mistakes Found over My Number Info Linkages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has found a total of 15,907 mistakes in linking information to My Number personal identification numbers.

The government said it has completed personal identification checks for 82.06 million of the 82.08 million My Numbers subject to inspection.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated that the government plans to abolish health insurance certificates in autumn 2024 for full integration into the My Number cards.

The government will take steps to promote the use of integrated My Number cards to ensure people will use them and feel their benefits, Kishida told officials who met to discuss the results of its comprehensive inspection of My Number information.

The mistakes include 7,553 cases of incorrect linkages of health insurance data discovered separately from the comprehensive inspection, the Digital Agency said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]