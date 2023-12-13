Some Supermarkets, Restaurant Chains Lowering Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Bucking the price hike trend since last year, some supermarkets and restaurant chains are cutting prices to boost profits with volume sales.

Retail giant Aeon Co. lowered the prices of 29 items, such as hotpot broth and cooking oil, under its Topvalu private brand, on Wednesday.

The markdowns by 3 to 26 pct were made possible as soy, wheat and other raw material prices regained stability.

According to Aeon, sales volume has increased since the previous price cuts for 31 items in September.

Tobu Store Co., which runs supermarkets in the Tokyo metropolitan area, is holding sales campaigns monthly. This month, it is selling 211 products, including miso paste and soy sauce, at discounts of up to 40 pct.

