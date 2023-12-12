Kishida Faction Suspected of Underreporting Fundraising Party Revenues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling party faction that was once led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is suspected of having underreported fundraising party revenues in its political fund statements, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Political fund reports by the Liberal Democratic Party faction showed that the group had about 840 million yen in fundraising party revenues from 2018 to 2022. The actual amount is believed to be bigger than reported, the people said.

"I've instructed the secretariat of the faction to investigate and respond appropriately if there are parts that need to be corrected," Kishida told reporters.

"I think they will make a report when their investigation is complete. I'll let (the secretariat) explain appropriately after I receive the report," he said.

On Thursday, Kishida stepped down as head of the faction as the LDP's biggest faction, which was led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is under scrutiny for allegedly creating slush funds using fundraising party revenues.

