CDP to Submit No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet Wed.

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is planning to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, the last day of the current parliamentary session, party executives said Tuesday.

The move comes as the Kishida administration is mired in a political funds scandal involving factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"The Kishida administration has lost its legitimacy. (The cabinet) should resign en masse," CDP leader Kenta Izumi told reporters after a meeting of party executives.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) will support a no-confidence motion against the Kishida cabinet if one is submitted, Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita told reporters.

The motion is expected to be put to a vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives Wednesday, and be rejected by a majority vote from Kishida's ruling coalition.

