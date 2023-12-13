Team Cuts Cervical Cancer Size in Mice with Gene-Edited Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A team of Japanese and other researchers have said they succeeded in reducing cervical cancer size in mice by administering gene-edited immune cells produced from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

The team of scientists mainly from Juntendo University used genome-editing technology to curb rejection reactions. It plans to start clinical trials of the potential treatment as early as next summer.

The research results were published in the online edition of the U.S. journal Cell Reports Medicine.

Cervical cancer is caused by infection with human papillomavirus, or HPV.

About 3,000 people die of the cancer annually in Japan, especially women in the child-rearing generation. If it recurs, it often progresses quickly. Existing drugs are not very effective.

