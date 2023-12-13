Japan Eyes 20-M.-Yen Income Cap for 40,000-Yen Tax Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling coalition are considering an annual income cap of 20 million yen on households eligible for planned fixed-amount tax cuts of 40,000 yen per person.

The government and the ruling pair of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, meanwhile, will continue discussions next year about whether to trim tax benefits for families with high school students as the eligible age for child care allowances is set to be raised, benefiting such families.

Their decisions will be reflected in their tax system reform plans for fiscal 2024 to be adopted Thursday.

The fixed-amount cuts in individual income and residential taxes are a centerpiece of the government's comprehensive economic package decided in November.

The LDP called for introducing an income limit of around 20 million yen in order to make wealthy citizens ineligible. Its coalition partner, Komeito, was initially cautious about setting such a cap but conceded in the end.

