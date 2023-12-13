LDP Exec Seko to Quit over Slush Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshige Seko will quit as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's head in the House of Councillors over a political funds scandal hitting the LDP's largest intraparty faction, informed sources said Wednesday.

Seko, LDP secretary-general for the Upper House, is a seventh member of the faction, previously led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to be removed from cabinet or key party posts amid the kickback scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The six others are Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, internal affairs minister Junji Suzuki, agriculture minister Ichiro Miyashita, LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and LDP parliamentary affairs head Tsuyoshi Takagi.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the party, is considering naming former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada to succeed Takagi. He intends to appoint new members of his cabinet as early as Thursday, following the end on Wednesday of the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Matsuno, Nishimura, Seko, Hagiuda and Takagi are suspected of receiving kickbacks from the Abe faction after selling fundraising party tickets more than they were assigned to do so and of keeping the money off-the-book, in violation of the political funds control law. Miyashita and Suzuki have denied acceptance of slush funds.

