Japan Enacts Law to Monitor Unification Church Assets

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday passed into law a bill to monitor the assets of the controversial religious group Unification Church more closely to ensure relief to its victims.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, with support from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The special legislation, valid for three years, is designed to prevent the Unification Church from transferring abroad its assets, needed to fund expected compensation to the victims of the group's malpractices, such as soliciting massive donations from followers by fueling their anxieties.

The government in October asked Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, under the religious corporation law.

This is the second enactment of legislation aimed at aiding Unification Church victims. The first law, enacted in December last year, is intended to prevent inappropriate solicitation of donations.

