Komatsu, General Motors to Collaborate on Hydrogen Tech

New York, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Komatsu Ltd. and General Motors Co. said Tuesday that they will jointly develop a hydrogen fuel cell power module for the Japanese construction machinery maker's 930E electric drive mining truck.

The two companies hope that the use of the fuel cell power module will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The current 930E truck uses a diesel engine to run a generator and the electricity turns the motor. Komatsu and General Motors will replace the engine with a fuel cell and use electricity generated by hydrogen.

Hydrogen is seen as a key to electrifying large trucks, which are generally considered unsuitable for electrification.

Mining trucks typically operate at a single mine for their lifespans, which simplifies the challenges of sizing and deploying effective hydrogen refueling infrastructure to service the vehicle fleet, Komatsu and General Motors said.

