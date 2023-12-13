Japan OKs Insurance Coverage for Novel Alzheimer's Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory panel Wednesday approved public medical insurance coverage for a novel Alzheimer's drug developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc.

The decision was made by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister.

The state-set official price of the drug is expected to be 2.98 million yen per year for a patient weighing 50 kilograms.

The drug, lecanemab, will be covered with public medical insurance from Dec. 20 and be put into clinical use by the end of the year at the earliest.

The ministry approved the production and sale of the drug in Japan in late September.

