Japan's Kishida Cabinet Survives No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted down a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The motion was submitted earlier in the day by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan over a political funds scandal involving major factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is led by Kishida.

The motion was rejected by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, mainly by the LDP-led ruling camp.

The CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi voted in favor. Nippon Ishin voted for a no-confidence motion against a cabinet for the first time since it was renamed from Osaka Ishin no Kai in August 2016.

During the extraordinary parliamentary session ending on Wednesday, the Diet passed a supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 to finance an economic package and bills including the one to tighten monitoring of the Unification Church to ensure relief to its victims.

