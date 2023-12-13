Sapporo to Stop Efforts to Bring Winter Games

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The city of Sapporo will halt its efforts to bring a Winter Games to the northern Japan city, sources said Wednesday.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto is expected to announce that the city will put on hold its bidding activities to host a Winter Olympics and Paralympics, during a meeting with officials from the Japanese Olympic Committee and relevant local governments slated for Tuesday.

Sapporo initially worked toward hosting the 2030 Games but abandoned this plan due to a lack of public support mainly due to bid-rigging and bribery scandals related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021.

The city switched its target to 2034 or later, but the likelihood of success disappeared as the International Olympic Committee narrowed down the candidates for the 2030 and 2034 events.

The IOC also invited Switzerland into so-called privileged dialogue over hosting the 2038 Games, effectively crushing the possibility of Sapporo holding the event.

