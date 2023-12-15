5 Years On, Henoko Base Relocation Project Entering New Phase

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The project to relocate a U.S. military base to the Henoko coastal area in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, is entering a new phase, five years after land reclamation began there.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the Japanese government began landfilling work off the Henoko area in the city of Nago to build a facility that will take over the functions of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the Okinawa city of Ginowan.

Next Wednesday, a high court branch in Okinawa is scheduled to issue a ruling on a lawsuit filed by the central government against the Okinawa prefectural government over procedures for improving soft ground off the coast of Henoko.

The prefectural government, which is firmly opposed to the U.S. base relocation, is seen as likely to lose the lawsuit, and the central government is poised to expand the relocation work off Henoko.

In the first oral arguments on the lawsuit, the central government emphasized the benefits of relocating the Futenma base, including the elimination of noise for nearby residents. Meanwhile, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki pointed to a 2019 prefectural referendum in which more than 70 pct of voters opposed the base relocation, stressing that the result suggests what is in the public interest.

