Fatal Accident in Japan Involved Car Using Denso Fuel Pump

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A car equipped with a fuel pump made by Denso Corp. was involved in an accident that left one person dead in the western Japan city of Tottori, sources said Wednesday.

In the July 30 accident, the passenger minivehicle stalled and was rear-ended in an expressway tunnel, according to the sources at Honda Motor Co., which made the vehicle, and local police.

The driver in his 50s had to stop at the side of the road after the engine stalled and was rear-ended by a following car. A man in his 80s sitting in the backseat died.

An analysis of the minivehicle found Denso's defective fuel pump was the cause of the engine stalling. The pump had been installed on the minivehicle to replace a broken one, according to the sources.

It was the first fatal accident to come to light linked with a defective Denso fuel pump.

