Kishida Vows to Fundamentally Renew Scandal-Hit LDP

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday to fundamentally renew his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the face of a high-profile political funds scandal.

"I will take the lead in fighting to change the LDP's culture in order to restore trust in politics," Kishida told a news conference.

The LDP's largest faction, previously led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is suspected of creating slush funds using part of sales of fundraising party tickets.

On a possible revision of the political funds control law in response to the scandal, the prime minister said that it "could be discussed," adding, "The LDP must contribute (to discussions on the issue)."

Asked whether he will resign as prime minister after the government's budget for fiscal 2024 is enacted or whether he will run in the next LDP leadership election, Kishida said, "I don't have time to think about the future now."

